The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: (Brown w/ burnished edges) LeatherLuxe® w/thumb index
What It Says. What It Means. What It Means for You.
A #1 bestseller! Drawing from more than 40 years of study from arguably the most widely viewed and respected Bible teacher in America today, The Jeremiah Study Bible is comprehensive, easy to understand, deeply personal, and designed to transform your life. It is a legacy resource for decades to come.
