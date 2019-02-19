Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Jeremiah Study Bible, NIV: Jacketed Hardcover
What It Says. What It Means. What It Means for You.
The clarity, accuracy, and literary grace of the NIV text alongside the teaching of bestselling author David Jeremiah creates a dynamic relationship that is essential to understanding the complete biblical message: what it says, what it means and what it means to you. The result is a Bible that can be read and used by all Christians who want to grow in their faith by going deeper into God’s Word. Now available in a Large Print Edition.
