Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

God Loves You
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

God Loves You

He Always Has--He Always Will

by Dr. David Jeremiah

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 4, 2012. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 4, 2012

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781455521814

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / General

Description

That God loves us is the most profound truth in the universe. Experiencing this love has the potential to answer every question, solve every problem, and satisfy the deepest yearnings of the heart. So why are many people who believe this still unable to fully utilize the power of God’s love in their personal lives?

In this probing book, Dr. David Jeremiah reveals that not fully understanding and appreciating every critical dimension of God’s love can lead to missed opportunities to experience His love. He explains how even the so-called negative dimension of God’s actions–hell, prohibitive commandments, pain and suffering in the world–can only be rightly understood by viewing them in light of God’s true love. GOD LOVES YOU will enable readers to know God in a way that will consciously connect them with the healing power of His grace so they can experience the life of love they were created to enjoy.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less