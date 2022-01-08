You've Been Played
You've Been Played

How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All

by Dr. Adrian Hon

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668611760

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Industries / Computers & Information Technology

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

How games  are being harnessed as instruments of exploitation—and what we can do about it   

Amazon workers pack boxes while a virtual dragon races across their screen – if they beat their colleagues, they get an award. If they don’t, they can be fired. Uber presents exhausted drivers with challenges to keep them driving. China uses badges to track their citizens, and any app with in-game purchases uses them to empty your wallet.  

Points, badges, achievements, and leaderboards are creeping into every aspect of modern life. In You’ve Been Played, game designer Adrian Hon delivers a blistering takedown of how corporations, schools, and governments use games as tools for profit and coercion. These are games that we often have no choice but to play, where losing has heavy penalties. You’ve Been Played  is a scathing indictment of a tech-driven world that wants to convince us that misery is fun, and a call to arms for anyone who hopes to preserve their dignity and autonomy.  

