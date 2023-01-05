Conserve the Birds Book + 2023 Calendar Gift Set

Description

Website exclusive 2-calendar set.



Help preserve and celebrate our precious wildlife.

Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2023 features hundreds of diverse and captivating species from habitats around the world. Each bird is exquisitely photographed up close and in full color, accompanied by a caption containing both the common name and scientific name. Brought to you by the National Audubon Society, the organization that’s synonymous with bird-watching and conservation.

Nature’s Best Hope addresses the urgent issue of wildlife conservation with a new approach that can start in your own yard, by planting native plants that are otherwise in decline. Douglas Tallamy shows homeowners how to turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. Because this approach relies on the initiatives of private individuals, it is immune from the whims of government policy. Even more important, it’s practical, effective, and easy.