This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The first ever nonfiction collection from celebrated New Yorker contributor and #1 bestselling author Douglas Preston.​



Death in Print is a collection of narrative nonfiction from essayist, thriller writer, and Authors Guild President Douglas Preston.



What’s it like to be the first to enter a chamber that’s been sealed for thousands of years? What untold stories are buried within the archives of the Museum of Natural History? What are scientists still discovering about the day the dinosaurs died?



Initially appearing in The New Yorker, WIRED, The Atlantic, and Harper’s between 1995 and 2021, these pieces explore the mystery of the past with wide-eyed wonder and a strong journalistic eye.



Final description TK.