Death in Print
Death in Print

True Tales of Mystery, Murder, and Cannibalism

by Douglas Preston

On Sale

May 16, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538741221

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Expeditions & Discoveries

Description

The first ever nonfiction collection from celebrated New Yorker contributor and #1 bestselling author Douglas Preston.​

Death in Print is a collection of narrative nonfiction from essayist, thriller writer, and Authors Guild President Douglas Preston.

What’s it like to be the first to enter a chamber that’s been sealed for thousands of years? What untold stories are buried within the archives of the Museum of Natural History? What are scientists still discovering about the day the dinosaurs died?

Initially appearing in The New Yorker, WIRED, The Atlantic, and Harper’s between 1995 and 2021, these pieces explore the mystery of the past with wide-eyed wonder and a strong journalistic eye.

What's Inside

