Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Bloodless
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Bloodless

by Douglas Preston

by Lincoln Child

Regular Price $16.99

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Mass Market Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Hardcover Large Print See All

Regular Price $16.99

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 17, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 17, 2021

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538707340

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

Description

INSTANT #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER: Agent Pendergast faces his most unexpected challenge yet when bloodless bodies begin to appear in Savannah, GA.

A fabulous heist:
On the evening of November 24, 1971, D. B. Cooper hijacked Flight 305—Portland to Seattle—with a fake bomb, collected a ransom of $200,000, and then parachuted from the rear of the plane, disappearing into the night…and into history.

A brutal crime steeped in legend and malevolence:
Fifty years later, Agent Pendergast takes on a bizarre and gruesome case: in the ghost-haunted city of Savannah, Georgia, bodies are found with no blood left in their veins—sowing panic and reviving whispered tales of the infamous Savannah Vampire.

A case like no other:
As the mystery rises along with the body count, Pendergast and his partner, Agent Coldmoon, race to understand how—or if—these murders are connected to the only unsolved skyjacking in American history. Together, they uncover not just the answer…but an unearthly evil beyond all imagining.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

PRAISE FOR BLOODLESS:

"Leave it to the imaginations of Preston and Child... Spooky and surreal [and] wonderful fun."

Kirkus
Praise for CROOKED RIVER

"Exciting. Nail-biting. Quality storytelling."—Publishers Weekly
"Preston and Child know how to craft compelling stories that are both baffling and surprising. The cast of characters feels authentic and moves the story forward in unexpected ways. . . the authors are masters of the procedural with a gothic flair."—Associated Press
"[Pendergast] still remains the most charming, intelligent, cool, and creepy agent ever written. . . Read this. As fast as possible. Preston & Child have once again created the unimaginable and you just can't miss it!"—Suspense Magazine
"Agent Pendergast is back and better than ever."—The Real Book Spy
"The best mystery series going today. Preston and Child display a true masters' touch. This is riveting reading entertainment of the highest order."—Providence Journal
“Non-stop action, and much to amuse, shock and horrify the reader.”—Fresh Fiction
"BLOODLESS is their 20th novel featuring one of the most unique protagonists in all of thriller fiction, Agent Aloysius Pendergast, and may rank as one of the finest books they have ever penned together.... BLOODLESS is a pure pleasure to read and is like candy to thriller fans --- candy from which readers will drain every ounce of flavor in pure delight."—BookReporter
"Preston and Child, expertly straddling the line between reality and the paranormal, have fashioned a neo-gothic masterpiece."—The Providence (RI) Journal
Bloodless is rife with inventive scenarios, amusing exchanges (especially between oft-impatient Coldmoon and eternally placid Pendergast) and tantalizingly spooky mysteries, topped off with a gloriously wild finale that is as action-packed as it is memorable.”—BookPage (Starred Review)
Read More Read Less

Agent Pendergast series