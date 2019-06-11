Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Trump as President

The Inside Story of His First Years in the White House

After dozens of books and articles by anonymous sources, here is finally a history of the Trump White House with the President and his staff talking openly, on the record.

Contains Interviews with the President in the Oval Office, chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Jared and Ivanka Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric and Lara Trump, and White House insiders.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & Heads Of State

On Sale: November 26th 2019

Price: $30 / $38 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781546085850

