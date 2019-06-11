Trump as President

After dozens of books and articles by anonymous sources, here is finally a history of the Trump White House with the President and his staff talking openly, on the record.





The book includes intimate stories from the family about election night, including the story of Donald Trump’s attempts to reach out to Hillary Clinton which were rebuffed.





Contains Interviews with the President in the Oval Office, chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Jared and Ivanka Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric and Lara Trump, and White House insiders.