Whether you're celebrating your thousandth female orgasm, searching for your first, or cheering on your girlfriend or wife, women and men across the country agree: I Love Female Orgasm!I Love Female Orgasm is crammed with everything you want to know about the big O, including: How to have an orgasm during intercourse-and why most women don't Directions on finding your way to the G-spot Detailed advice on how to have your first orgasm Advice for better oral sex Tips on surfing waves of multiple orgasms (even if you usually have just one) The truth about female ejaculation (yes, it exists!) Answers to your questions about vibrators, sex toys, piercings, and more The real deal on orgasms for lesbian, bisexual, and queer women An entire chapter for men on how to turn her on and get her off, plus tips for partners in every chapter Solot and Miller have spoken to thousands of men and women and surveyed thousands more about their experiences with female orgasm. Here they share all that they've learned–plus give you a sneak peek behind bedroom doors as women and men share their favorite moves, mistakes to avoid, and best “oh, yeah!” moments.