Unclutter Your Mind
500 Ways to Focus on What's Important

by Donna Smallin

On Sale

Aug 30, 2006

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781580176361

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Self-management / Stress Management

Description

A calm, collected mind is the best defense against stress. In Unclutter Your Mind, Donna Smallin shows you how to address the emotional and psychological clutter that can rob you of a balanced, rewarding, meaningful life. Offering 500 creative ideas to help you clear away unnecessary worries, daily stressors, and unhelpful habits, Smallin helps you clear your head and focus on what’s most important to you. Just a few minutes each day is enough to help you establish clear priorities, develop stronger relationships, and achieve emotional fulfillment. 

