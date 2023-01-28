Free shipping on orders $35+

The California Garden Tour
The 50 Best Gardens to Visit in the Golden State

by Donald Olson

On Sale

Aug 9, 2017

Page Count

296 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604698305

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

Description

A fantastic garden journey that only California can provide

In The California Garden Tour, veteran travel writer Donald Olson highlights 50 outstanding public gardens and provides all the information you need to make the most of your visit. From San Francisco and the East Bay to Palm Springs and San Diego, Olson includes iconic gardens like the Getty Center, new favorites like Alcatraz, and uniquely Californian destinations like Lotusland and Sunnylands. The easy-to-use format includes visitor information, an evocative description, and full color photography for each garden. 

