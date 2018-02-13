Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fantastic Beasts

The Magizoologist's Discovery Case

by

This deluxe enchanted replica of Newt Scamander’s case is loaded with interactive special features to make any fan of the Wizarding World feel like a master Magizoologist. Kit includes:
  • Collectible replica of the case carried along on Newt’s adventures, as packaging that doubles as a keepsake box, complete with metal locks.
  • “Muggle worthy” dial that allows the case to be opened in either non-wizard or wizarding modes. In non-wizard, a trick lid reveals mundane case contents, but in wizarding mode, further wonders are revealed:
  • Sound activation (when in wizarding mode): each time the case is opened, the sound of 1 of 7 different beasts is released.
  • 128-page, 4-1/4 x 7-inch notebook including images of the beasts encountered along Newt’s journey and field note illustrations. It’s also your Fantastic Beasts-inspired journal, inviting you to describe beasts that you find in your own world. Includes elastic band closure.
  • Newt Scamander’s wand pen.
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

On Sale: November 13th 2018

Price: $39.95 / $51.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762464418

Kit
