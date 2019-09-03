Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon San Juan Islands
Best Hikes, Local Spots, and Weekend Getaways
‘Island time’ isn’t just for the tropics: Escape to evergreen forests, pebbled shorelines, and the glittering sea with Moon San Juan Islands. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Hitting the road? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Seeing more of The Evergreen State? Check out Moon Washington or Moon Seattle.
- Flexible itineraries like a 10-day best of the islands and a weeklong family camping trip, with coverage of gateway towns such as Anacortes, Whidbey Island, and Bellingham, plus nearby Seattle and Victoria
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss sights: Picnic on cliffs overlooking the ocean or hike through flower-filled meadows and along sandy beaches. Spot playful orcas and check out the Whale Museum in Friday Harbor. Visit local farms filled with fragrant lavender or fluffy alpaca and sip wine or cider at island vineyards. Savor the flavors of the Pacific Northwest at incredible farm-to-table restaurants, sample oysters fresh from the sea, or browse your way through quirky book stores and funky antique shops
- The best outdoor adventures, including whale-watching, sea kayaking, sailing, fishing, hiking, birding, and horseback riding
- Expert advice from former wilderness ranger Don Pitcher on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from romantic B&Bs to stunning campsites
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
