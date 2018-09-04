Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula

by

Adventure awaits on the Last Frontier: make your way through Alaska’s mountains, glaciers, and rivers with Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries including five days in Anchorage, a weekend in Denali National Park, day cruises, and a two-week adventure covering the whole region
  • Strategic advice for hikers, adventure sports lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, budget travelers, and more
  • Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Embark on a cruise to admire stunning fjords and watch brown bears catch wild salmon out of a river. Go snowboarding at a mountain resort or hike through alpine forests. Dine on fresh king crab at the best restaurants in Anchorage or catch your own halibut on a fishing expedition. Take an intrepid “flightseeing” tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park and discover the best spots to watch the northern lights dance across the sky
  • Expert advice from Homer local Don Pitcher on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
  • Helpful resources like emergency services, wilderness safety tips, and advice for visitors with children, seniors, and more
Find your adventure in Anchorage, Denali and the Kenai Peninsula with Moon’s expert advice and local insight.

Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Alaska.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $21.99 / $28.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781640493735

Travel Guide