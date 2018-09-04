Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula
Adventure awaits on the Last Frontier: make your way through Alaska’s mountains, glaciers, and rivers with Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Flexible itineraries including five days in Anchorage, a weekend in Denali National Park, day cruises, and a two-week adventure covering the whole region
- Strategic advice for hikers, adventure sports lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, budget travelers, and more
- Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Embark on a cruise to admire stunning fjords and watch brown bears catch wild salmon out of a river. Go snowboarding at a mountain resort or hike through alpine forests. Dine on fresh king crab at the best restaurants in Anchorage or catch your own halibut on a fishing expedition. Take an intrepid “flightseeing” tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park and discover the best spots to watch the northern lights dance across the sky
- Expert advice from Homer local Don Pitcher on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
- Helpful resources like emergency services, wilderness safety tips, and advice for visitors with children, seniors, and more
Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Alaska.
