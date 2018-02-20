Seal Team Six: Hunt the Wolf

The first installment in the thrilling series by Navy SEAL Team Six commando Don Mann, infused with the real-life details only a true insider can reveal.



In the midst of a grueling training exercise, Thomas Crocker, USN, unearths a pocket of terrorism that leads straight from the slopes of K2 to the cities of Europe and the Middle East. Crocker and his team, who are trained for the most intense kinds of combat in the most extreme environments, must blaze through a perilous web of terrorist cells to track down a ruthless sheikh who is running an international kidnapping ring before his captives pay the ultimate price.



HUNT THE WOLF is an adrenaline-packed novel sure to appeal to fans of Vince Flynn and Brad Thor, featuring the world’s most elite soldiers and based on the experiences of renowned SEAL Team 6 commando Don Mann.

