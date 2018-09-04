Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
SEAL Team Six: Hunt the Leopard
Thomas Crocker’s SEAL Team Six crew deploys to the Nigerian jungle to combat arms and human trafficking by Boko Haram, in Don Mann and Ralph Pezzullo’s latest fiercely authentic military thriller.
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE SEAL TEAM SIX SERIES
military thrillers on the market. Period. End of discussion."
—Douglas Laux, former CIA Field Operative and New York Times bestselling author of Left of Boom
—Jeff Ayers, Booklist
"Pulse-pounding reads filled with the kind of knowing, immersive detail that can only come from someone with real-life experience in the field. A great series."—Howard E. Wasdin, New York Times best-selling author of SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an Elite Navy SEAL Sniper
"Riveting and accurate... A suspenseful, action-filled novel written by the 'real deal'."—James Blount, former supervisor at the Central Intelligence Agency