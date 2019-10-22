Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook

Recipes Proven To Prevent Or Reverse Disease

by

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine—understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition

On Sale: December 17th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546034148

What's Inside

Reader Reviews