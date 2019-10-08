Dieta de la Zona Keto del Dr. Colbert

Achieve optimal healthy living and effective weight loss through Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet.





Learn what the Keto Zone is, why the Keto Zone diet works, and how to put the Keto Zone diet to work for you. Forget every traditional dieting program you’ve heard of, or even tried. Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet revolutionizes the dieting industry by helping you lose weight without starving yourself, feeling hungry, or losing energy by following a high fat, low carb, and moderate protein diet. Dr. Don Colbert provides special ketogenic recommendations for those with cancer, high cholesterol, Alzheimer’s, and many other ailments. Following the Keto Zone diet will help you burn fat, balance appetite hormones, lose weight, and reverse or prevent many diseases! This book includes:

-A 7-day meal plan

-A shopping guide for the ketogenic lifestyle

-A guide for clearing your fridge and pantry of the unhealthy foods that keep you out of the Keto Zone

-Instructions on checking your ketosis levels and maintaining your unique Keto Zone



Start reclaiming your health today through Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet!