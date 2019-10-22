Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook
Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook

How to Prevent or Reverse Disease!

by Don Colbert, MD

Worthy Books

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Diets

PAGE COUNT: 224

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine — understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.

What's Inside

