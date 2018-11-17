This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 24, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

La mayoría de nosotros pensamos que a Dios no le preocupa lo que comemos, pero la Biblia en realidad ofrece una gran perspectiva e instrucción sobre los efectos de los alimentos en nuestros cuerpos.



En “Deje Que Los Alimentos Sean Su Medicina”, el Dr. Colbert presenta un método revolucionario de desintoxicación de azúcar, combinado con una forma antiinflamatoria de la dieta mediterránea modificada que resuelve un amplio espectro de enfermedades, como diabetes, enfermedades cardíacas, demencia, cáncer y osteoartritis. Solo imagine: entender cómo la comida por sí sola puede producir claridad mental, peso equilibrado y longevidad. Incluye planes de comidas y recetas.



