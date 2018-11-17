25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Deje Que Los Alimentos Sean Su Medicina (Let Food Be Your Medicine)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Deje Que Los Alimentos Sean Su Medicina (Let Food Be Your Medicine)

Cambios Dieteticos Demostrados Para Prevenir O Revertir Enfermedads (Dietary Changes Proven to Prevent or Reverse Disease)

by Don Colbert, MD

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook Spanish
Trade Paperback Spanish

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 24, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jul 24, 2018

Page Count

308 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Books

ISBN-13

9781683972051

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Nutrition

Description

La mayoría de nosotros pensamos que a Dios no le preocupa lo que comemos, pero la Biblia en realidad ofrece una gran perspectiva e instrucción sobre los efectos de los alimentos en nuestros cuerpos.

En “Deje Que Los Alimentos Sean Su Medicina”, el Dr. Colbert presenta un método revolucionario de desintoxicación de azúcar, combinado con una forma antiinflamatoria de la dieta mediterránea modificada que resuelve un amplio espectro de enfermedades, como diabetes, enfermedades cardíacas, demencia, cáncer y osteoartritis. Solo imagine: entender cómo la comida por sí sola puede producir claridad mental, peso equilibrado y longevidad. Incluye planes de comidas y recetas.

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. In Let Food be Your Medicine, Dr. Colbert introduces a revolutionary sugar detox method, combined with an anti-inflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine – understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity. Includes meal plans and recipes.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less