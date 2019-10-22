25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook
Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook

How to Prevent or Reverse Disease!

by Don Colbert, MD

On Sale

Dec 17, 2019

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Books

ISBN-13

9781546034148

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Diets

Description

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine — understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.

