Let Food Be Your Medicine Cookbook

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 17, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine — understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.