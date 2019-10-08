25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL
Dieta de la Zona Keto del Dr. Colbert
Quema Grasa, Equilibre las Hormonas del Apetito y Pierda Peso
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 1, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Achieve optimal healthy living and effective weight loss through Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet.
Learn what the Keto Zone is, why the Keto Zone diet works, and how to put the Keto Zone diet to work for you. Forget every traditional dieting program you’ve heard of, or even tried. Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet revolutionizes the dieting industry by helping you lose weight without starving yourself, feeling hungry, or losing energy by following a high fat, low carb, and moderate protein diet. Dr. Don Colbert provides special ketogenic recommendations for those with cancer, high cholesterol, Alzheimer’s, and many other ailments. Following the Keto Zone diet will help you burn fat, balance appetite hormones, lose weight, and reverse or prevent many diseases! This book includes:
-A 7-day meal plan
-A shopping guide for the ketogenic lifestyle
-A guide for clearing your fridge and pantry of the unhealthy foods that keep you out of the Keto Zone
-Instructions on checking your ketosis levels and maintaining your unique Keto Zone
Start reclaiming your health today through Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet!
