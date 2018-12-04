Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Swipe Right for Murder
An epic case of mistaken identity puts a teen looking for a hookup on the run from both the FBI and a murderous cult in this compulsively readable thriller.
Finding himself alone in a posh New York City hotel room for the night, Aidan does what any red-blooded seventeen-year-old would do–tries to hook up with someone new. But that lapse in judgement leads him to a room with a dead guy and a mysterious flash drive…two things that spark an epic case of mistaken identity that puts Aidan on the run–from the authorities, his friends, his family, the people who are out to kill him–and especially from his own troubled past.
Inspired by a Hitchcock classic, this whirlwind mistaken-identity caper has razor-sharp humor, devastating emotional stakes, and a thrilling storyline with an explosive conclusion to make this the most compelling YA novel of 2019.
Inspired by a Hitchcock classic, this whirlwind mistaken-identity caper has razor-sharp humor, devastating emotional stakes, and a thrilling storyline with an explosive conclusion to make this the most compelling YA novel of 2019.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Swipe Right for Murder:
*"What could have been just a clever reconstruction of classic mystery conventions is elevated by wry humor and genuine emotional intensity. As a thriller, it's twisted and engaging; as a character study, it has lingering, affecting aftershocks."—Booklist *starred review*
"An addicting read...Don't swipe left on this one."—Kirkus Reviews
"Brilliant, darkly funny and heart-wrenching. I couldn't put it down."—April Henry, NYT bestselling author of Girl, Stolen and The Night She Disappeared
"Equal parts hilarious and heart racing, Swipe Right for Murder crackles with enough energy to rival its New York City backdrop."—Kara Thomas, author of The Cheerleaders and The Darkest Corners
"A spellbinding North by Northwest for the digital age...it's like Hitchcock binged every season of Black Mirror and wrote a book about it. Wait, why aren't you reading yet?"—Lindsay Champion, author of Someday, Somewhere
"Two parts rocket fuel, one part moral quandaries, one part laugh-until-your-teeth-ache humor, Swipe Right for Murder is a delicious thrill-ride that will keep you riveted to the end."—Kit Frick, author of See All the Stars and All Eyes On Us
"I read it in one sitting because I couldn't tear myself away. A funny, sexy knockout of a book, and a new pinnacle for page-turning gay YA for me. I'm obsessed."—Cale Dietrich, author of The Love Interest
"Derek Milman combines explosively propulsive storytelling and a razor-sharp wit in this sexy, inventive thriller. A truly exciting read."—Maxine Kaplan, author of The Accidental Bad Girl
"With a narrative voice as witty as his situation is dire, Aidan is a remarkably sympathetic though unlikely action hero."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Milman deftly portrays a modern teen in an unwinnable situation. Aidan is genre savvy, resourceful, and resilient even as he wrestles with self-doubt and past trauma."—Publishers Weekly