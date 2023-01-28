Free shipping on orders $35+
Micro Living
40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living, in 400 Square Feet or Less
Description
Best-selling author and tiny house enthusiast Derek “Deek” Diedricksen profiles 40 tiny — but practical — houses that are equipped for full-time living, all in 400 square feet or less. Detailed photography and a floor plan for each structure highlight inventive space-saving design features along with the nuts-and-bolts details of heating, cooling, electric, and plumbing systems. The real-life stories of residents impart the pleasures, as well as the challenges, of day-to-day living. With tips on what to consider before you build, along with framing plans for a prototype small cabin, Micro Living is the perfect starter handbook for both dreamers and doers.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“The question of how creativity thrives when it’s bound by space morphs into a fascinating tour of varied personalities. … A crisply organized portfolio of floor plans, tips, and color photos offer[s] a practical overview. … Intentionality resounds, as does a sense of fun … Micro Living perplexes and charms, revealing a lifestyle that challenges the mainstream.” — Foreword Reviews
“We’re used to one-dimensional glimpses of small spaces; the look, the design, or the dynamic people inside. This book brings those all together with a truly robust examination of truly livable small spaces.” — Andrew Odom, Founder, Tiny r(E)volution
“There’s something here for everyone, from the casually interested coffee table reader to the full-on tiny house hopeful.” — Ethan Waldman, TheTinyHouse.net
“Packed with engaging illustrations, gorgeous photographs, precise blueprints, and pragmatic advice for anyone working on their tiny-home dream.” — The Minimalists
“Deek has an incredible talent for finding the most innovative micro living spaces in the world. His big personality illuminates these tiny dwellings and will inspire you to downsize.” — Jenna Spesard, TinyHouseGiantJourney.com