The Less Dead
In the new, shockingly modern thriller by Denise Mina, solving one mystery leads to another: Leona finally learns her birth mother’s identity, only to discover that the woman’s murderer is still at large — and sending threatening letters.
Leona is having a thirtysomething crisis: She’s burning out at work, a public-health practice; she’s just left her longtime boyfriend after discovering he was cheating; and her mother recently died. The only silver lining to her mother’s death is that Leona, who was adopted, can finally go looking for her birth mother.
What she finds is an imcomplete family–the only person left is Margaret, her mother’s older sister. Aunt Margaret brings upetting news: Leona’s mother is dead, murdered many years ago, one of a series of sex workers killed in Glasgow.
The killer–or killers?–has never been found, Aunt Margaret claims. They’re still at large… and sending her letters, gloating letters that the details of the crime. Now Leona must choose: take the side of the world against her dead mother, or investigate her murder and see that justice is done at last.
Darkly funny and sharply modern, Denise Mina’s latest novel is an indelible, surprisingly moving story of daughters and mothers, blood family and chosen family, and how the search for truth helps one woman to find herself.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR DENISE MINA—A.J. Finn, author of The Woman in the Window
"One of the most talented, most daring, most humane writers of the past twenty years."
"If you haven't read Denise Mina yet, you should."—Alafair Burke, New York Times bestselling author of The Better Sister
"Denise Mina is superbly talented -- witty, original, and a mastermind of mystery. Absolutely terrific."—Hank Phillippi Ryan, national bestselling author of Trust Me
"Denise Mina brilliantly manages to be funny, heart-wrenching, gut-punching and addictive all at once."—Nicci French, author of the international betseller Day of the Dead