A dazzling new thriller and sequel to the Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club pick and national bestseller Conviction, in which Anna and Fin reunite for an even bigger adventure, as they once more go on the lam to solve a murder—and make another podcast.



Deception. Theft. Murder. All you need is confidence.



Anna McDonald’s terrible family vacation begins like many others: the weather is bad, the rental is shabby, her daughters are bored, and her ex-husband and his new partner insufferable. Luckily, Fin Cohen and his wife have agreed to come along, too, so when news breaks of a local kidnapping, the two amateur podcasters have just the excuse they need to jump ship.



It seems that Lisa Lee, a young YouTube star, has vanished from her home. In Lisa's very last video, she had ventured into an abandoned chateau in France and inadvertently revealed a treasure unlike any other, hidden behind a revolving bookshelf. Watching the video, Anna knows she must find out what happened to this young woman before it’s too late. And to do so, she’ll need to track down that treasure, a mysterious item that might hold answers to the greatest questions ever asked.



But with hundreds of others also watching, Anna and Fin soon find themselves mixed up with some very dark characters and on another thrilling chase across Europe—and another race to save their own lives.





Praise for Conviction:



"One of the most talented, most daring, most humane writers of the past twenty years . . . Conviction is Mina's finest work to date: a dark star of a novel, blazingly intense, up-to-the-minute fresh, and exciting as all hell." ―A.J. Finn, New York Times bestselling author of The Woman in the Window



"Endlessly surprising . . . This incredible novel seems to have been written in a white-hot rage."―Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review



"Conviction combines all Mina's gifts―for suspense, humor, menace, sentiment―in spectacular fashion."―Tom Nolan, Wall Street Journal



"A page-turner with depth and soul."―O, the Oprah Magazine



