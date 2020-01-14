Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Everyday Grace for Mothers
60 Devotions
A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.Read More
Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your family, friends, and coworkers. With sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement, Everyday Grace for Mothers lets you take a few quiet moments for yourself, find some calm in the chaos, and fill your heart and mind with God’s promises.
FEATURES:
- Sixty devotions full of Scriptural encouragement
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Perfect gift for Mother’s Day or just because
