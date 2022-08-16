Where the Crawdads Sing Wall Calendar 2023

A gift for readers, nature lovers, and fans of the Crawdads film.



Linger for a full year in the haunting southern marshlands portrayed so indelibly in Delia Owens's novel Where the Crawdads Sing, beloved by millions of readers. More than just a backdrop, the waterways, the wildlife, the thickets of trees, and lush, wide swaths of North Carolina marsh are characters as alive and compelling as young Kya. They are her companions, her solace, her world, captured exquisitely in this enchanting collection of images match with lyrical quotations from the book. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.