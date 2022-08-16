Free shipping on orders $35+
Where the Crawdads Sing Wall Calendar 2023
A Visual Celebration of the Wonder and Beauty of Kya's Natural World
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A gift for readers, nature lovers, and fans of the Crawdads film.
Linger for a full year in the haunting southern marshlands portrayed so indelibly in Delia Owens's novel Where the Crawdads Sing, beloved by millions of readers. More than just a backdrop, the waterways, the wildlife, the thickets of trees, and lush, wide swaths of North Carolina marsh are characters as alive and compelling as young Kya. They are her companions, her solace, her world, captured exquisitely in this enchanting collection of images match with lyrical quotations from the book. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.
