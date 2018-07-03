Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Woman's Place
The Inventors, Rumrunners, Lawbreakers, Scientists, and Single Moms Who Changed the World with Food
Discover the trailblazing women who changed the world from their kitchens.
If “a woman’s place is in the kitchen,” why is the history of food such an old boys’ club?
A Woman’s Place sets the record straight, sharing stories of more than 80 hidden figures of food who made a lasting mark on history.
In an era when women were told to stay at home and leave glory to the men, these rebel women used the transformative power of food to break barriers and fight for a better world. Discover the stories of:
- Georgia Gilmore, who fueled the Montgomery Bus Boycott with chicken sandwiches and slices of pie
- Hattie Burr, who financed the fight for female suffrage by publishing cookbooks
- Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, who, with just a few grains of salt, inspired a march for the independence of India
- The inventors of the dishwasher, coffee filter, the first buffalo wings, Veuve Clicquot champagne, the PB&J sandwich, and more.
With gorgeous full-color illustrations and 10 recipes that bring the story off of the page and onto your plate, this book reclaims women’s rightful place–in the kitchen, and beyond.
