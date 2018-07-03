Discover the trailblazing women who changed the world from their kitchens.

If “a woman’s place is in the kitchen,” why is the history of food such an old boys’ club?

A Woman’s Place sets the record straight, sharing stories of more than 80 hidden figures of food who made a lasting mark on history.

In an era when women were told to stay at home and leave glory to the men, these rebel women used the transformative power of food to break barriers and fight for a better world. Discover the stories of: