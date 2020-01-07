Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
God's Word, My Journal
with Hand Lettered Truth by Debbie Bratton
Take quiet time to a new level with this journal featuring hand-lettered Scripture by artist Debbie Bratton creator of the Instagram account Hand Lettered Truth, and the Hand Lettered Truth gift book.Read More
Use this gorgeous journal for Bible study, everyday journaling, as a writing notebook, or as a practice book for your own lettering. Sprinkled throughout the journal are elegant hand lettering designs from artist Debbie Bratton to encourage and inspire your quiet time as you look at Scripture with new eyes.
Debbie began lettering in 2014 as a way to meditate on the word of God, using art to bring the Bible to life in a fresh way. She has since carved out a following on Instagram and Etsy of other creatives who find inspiration in her unique, artistic treatment of Scripture.
The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back keepsake pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for. With Debbie’s attention to detail and creativity, God’s Word, My Journal will be a treasured and meaningful gift for any occasion.
- Hand-lettered Scripture every 8 pages
- Cloth spine provides ultimate lay-flat binding
- Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Full-color interior
- Ribbon marker
- Presentation page for personalization
- Keepsake pocket
