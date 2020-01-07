God's Word, My Journal



FEATURES



Hand-lettered Scripture every 8 pages

Cloth spine provides ultimate lay-flat binding

Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper

Full-color interior

Ribbon marker

Presentation page for personalization

Keepsake pocket

Use this gorgeous journal for Bible study, everyday journaling, as a writing notebook, or as a practice book for your own lettering. Sprinkled throughout the journal are elegant hand lettering designs from artist Debbie Bratton to encourage and inspire your quiet time as you look at Scripture with new eyes.Debbie began lettering in 2014 as a way to meditate on the word of God, using art to bring the Bible to life in a fresh way. She has since carved out a following on Instagram and Etsy of other creatives who find inspiration in her unique, artistic treatment of Scripture.The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back keepsake pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for. With Debbie’s attention to detail and creativity,will be a treasured and meaningful gift for any occasion.