Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Profit From Real Estate Right Now!

Profit From Real Estate Right Now!

The Proven No Money Down System for Todays Market

by

Profit from Real Estate Right Now! teaches you how to generate massive wealth in today’s current down real estate market, which has actually created a window of opportunity for you to get rich. Dean has created no-money-down techniques that are specifically tailored to succeed in today’s changed real estate, banking, and economic world.

With a step-by-step road map, Dean takes you on a strategic ride to learn how to find motivated sellers willing and anxious to sell their homes at massive discounts far below what even seasoned real estate investors can find. In a systematic approach, Dean shares a technique to secure these properties for you to purchase with no money down, and then keep or pass these deals off to motivated buyers and make a profit either way. This is the one and only no-money-down strategy that works in today’s changed world.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Real Estate / Buying & Selling Homes

On Sale: May 3rd 2011

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781593156336

Hachette Books Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews