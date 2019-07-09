Counting Elephants

Math + Magic = chaos. A zany book about counting elephants before they disappear!



Our poor counter just wants to count her ten elephants, but – POOF! – her magician friend is making it impossible. Ten, nine, eight… each time we get back to counting, one of the elephants has been changed into something unexpected. Puppies, frogs, peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, a rabbit and a hat appear and disappear in this funny, fast-paced story.

