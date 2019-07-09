Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Counting Elephants

Counting Elephants

by

Illustrated by

Math + Magic = chaos. A zany book about counting elephants before they disappear!

Our poor counter just wants to count her ten elephants, but – POOF! – her magician friend is making it impossible. Ten, nine, eight… each time we get back to counting, one of the elephants has been changed into something unexpected. Puppies, frogs, peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, a rabbit and a hat appear and disappear in this funny, fast-paced story.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762466948

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews