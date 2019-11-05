Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teeth in the Mist
A genre-bending epic horror-fantasy, inspired by the legend of Faust, that spans generations as an ancient evil is uncovered–perfect for fans of Kendare Blake and Ransom Riggs — now in paperback!
Before the birth of time, a monk uncovers the Devil’s Tongue and dares to speak it. The repercussions will be felt for generations…
Sixteen-year-old photography enthusiast Zoey has been fascinated by the haunted, burnt-out ruins of Medwyn Mill House for as long as she can remember–so she and her best friend, Poulton, run away from home to explore them. But are they really alone in the house? And who will know if something goes wrong?
In 1851, seventeen-year-old Roan arrives at the Mill House as a ward–one of three, all with something to hide from their new guardian. When Roan learns that she is connected to an ancient secret, she must escape the house before she is trapped forever.
1583. Hermione, a new young bride, accompanies her husband to the wilds of North Wales where he plans to build the largest water mill and mansion in the area. But rumors of unholy rituals lead to a tragic occurrence and she will need all her strength to defeat it.
Three women, centuries apart, drawn together by one Unholy Pact. A pact made by a man who, more than a thousand years later, may still be watching…
This haunting and captivating mystery redefines the horror and fantasy space.
Praise for Teeth in the Mist:
"Delightfully disturbing...An eerie, atmospheric satanic spooky story."—Kirkus
"In TEETH IN THE MIST, Dawn Kurtagich weaves genres, time periods and sets of characters with deft fingers. Connecting all is the mysterious Mill House. Readers will be fascinated, perplexed, often freaked out, and always wanting to turn the next page."—Juliet Marillier, author of the Blackthorn & Grim series
"Kurtagich's writing is evocative and fearless. Teeth in the Mist abounds with atmosphere, mystery, and horror and gleefully plays with the Faust legend in ways both modern and classically Gothic."— Cat Winters, author of In the Shadow of Blackbirds and The Raven's Tale
"Kurtagich delivers a creepy, atmospheric tale of subjugation, female self-empowerment, and redemption."—Publishers Weekly