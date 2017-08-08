Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk
A Modest Bestiary
Featuring David Sedaris’s unique blend of hilarity and heart, this new illustrated collection of animal-themed tales is an utter delight. Though the characters may not be human, the situations in these stories bear an uncanny resemblance to the insanity of everyday life.
In “The Toad, the Turtle, and the Duck,” three strangers commiserate about animal bureaucracy while waiting in a complaint line. In “Hello Kitty,” a cynical feline struggles to sit through his prison-mandated AA meetings. In “The Squirrel and the Chipmunk,” a pair of star-crossed lovers is separated by prejudiced family members.
With original illustrations by Ian Falconer, author of the bestselling Olivia series of children’s books, these stories are David Sedaris at his most observant, poignant, and surprising.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Outrageous....Wonderful...Sedaris's anthropomorphized creatures may seem domesticated, but this book, like his more familiar essays, is...wildly inspired--and a rip-roaring hoot."—Heller McAlpin, NPR
"Wickedly funny....These are some of Sedaris's best stories...The animals have given Sedaris's humor some new teeth: tiny and sharp, and sometimes even ready to draw blood."—Carolyn Kellogg, Los Angeles Times
"Wry and amusing."—Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
"For the strong-stomached, these tales are toxic little treats, fun-sized Snicker bars with a nougaty strychnine center."—Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
"Great fun."—Craig Wilson, USA Today
"The funniest man on the planet."—Raleigh News & Observer