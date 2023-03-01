Guitars Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Music to your soul.

Celebrate a year of extraordinary guitars. The exquisite mahogany Premier Scroll, introduced in the 1950’s as “The Most Exciting New Guitar of Our Time!” The groundbreaking Firestar from Deimel in Germany, about as cutting-edge as it gets. Martin’s Paramount Style L, whose double-bodied construction allowed for amplified sound. And the avant-garde instruments of Antonio Vandre “Wandre” Pioli, including the Rock Oval, boasting a distinctive paint job and cutaway body. The guitars are gorgeously photographed up close and in full color and are accompanied by detailed captions highlighting each instrument’s maker, history, characteristics, prominent players, and more. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

