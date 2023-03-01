Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Guitars Wall Calendar 2024
Guitars Wall Calendar 2024

by David Schiller

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Jul 25, 2023

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523520176

Nonfiction / Music / Musical Instruments / General

Music to your soul.
Celebrate a year of extraordinary guitars. The exquisite mahogany Premier Scroll, introduced in the 1950’s as “The Most Exciting New Guitar of Our Time!” The groundbreaking Firestar from Deimel in Germany, about as cutting-edge as it gets. Martin’s Paramount Style L, whose double-bodied construction allowed for amplified sound. And the avant-garde instruments of Antonio Vandre “Wandre” Pioli, including the Rock Oval, boasting a distinctive paint job and cutaway body. The guitars are gorgeously photographed up close and in full color and are accompanied by detailed captions highlighting each instrument’s maker, history, characteristics, prominent players, and more.  Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

