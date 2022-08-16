Guitars Wall Calendar 2023

A perfect calendar for any player, collector, or enthusiast.



It’s the power chord of calendars—an obsessive and exhilarating selection of glorious, one-of-a-kind instruments that celebrates the magic and pure mojo of the guitar and the people who make and play them. A wildly ornate BecVar, featuring snakes with turquoise eyes, a Polish white eagle, and other whimsical touches. Prince’s self-designed “Yellow Cloud” guitar (sold at auction for $225,000 in 2018). And Fender’s colorful but short-lived “Bowling Ball” Stratocaster. With its custom formatting and innovative design, this calendar displays the instruments in dazzling color and detail. Accompanying text discusses each guitar’s characteristics and history, including luthier, players, and fascinating anecdotes. Hear them sing. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.