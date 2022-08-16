Free shipping on orders $35+

Guitars Wall Calendar 2023
A Year of Classic Images

by David Schiller

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Sep 20, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516186

Genre

Nonfiction / Music / Musical Instruments / Guitar

Description

A perfect calendar for any player, collector, or enthusiast.

It’s the power chord of calendars—an obsessive and exhilarating selection of glorious, one-of-a-kind instruments that celebrates the magic and pure mojo of the guitar and the people who make and play them. A wildly ornate BecVar, featuring snakes with turquoise eyes, a Polish white eagle, and other whimsical touches. Prince’s self-designed “Yellow Cloud” guitar (sold at auction for $225,000 in 2018). And Fender’s colorful but short-lived “Bowling Ball” Stratocaster. With its custom formatting and innovative design, this calendar displays the instruments in dazzling color and detail. Accompanying text discusses each guitar’s characteristics and history, including luthier, players, and fascinating anecdotes. Hear them sing. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

