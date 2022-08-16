A Year of Zen Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

A refreshing dose of enlightenment for every day.



Zen is the original mindfulness, and its tenets of meditation, compassion, living in the moment, and finding deeper purpose in life are needed more than ever. Here are hundreds of quotes, koans, parables, and sayings—from East and West, ancient and modern—that deliver a clear-eyed truth, a moment of beauty, the joy of seeing the world through a fresh perspective. The Zen of Henry David Thoreau: “It is only when we forget all our learning that we begin to know.” The Zen of Ramana Maharshi: “All that is required to realize the Self is to be still.” And the Zen of the Dalai Lama: “My religion is kindness.” Printed in Thailand on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



“The Tao does nothing, but leaves nothing undone.”—Lao-tzu