A Prayer for Every Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Enrich your soul with a daily prayer.



Here are words of wisdom, words of healing, words of inspiration, and words of unwavering faith, adapted from the bestselling book The Little Book of Prayers, with more than 400,000 copies in print. These short but powerful prayers—culled from holy books, songs, poems, and other sources—represent a diversity of religions and cultural traditions, but each encourages contemplation and spiritual growth. “Look to this day, For it is life, The very life of life.”Kalidasa. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

Hear, O Lord, when I cry aloud, be gracious to me and answer me!—Psalm 27 : 7–9