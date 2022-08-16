Free shipping on orders $35+

A Prayer for Every Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
A Collection of Prayers from Around the World and Across Time

by David Schiller

Calendar
Calendar

On Sale

Sep 4, 2022

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516063

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Prayer

Description

Enrich your soul with a daily prayer.

Here are words of wisdom, words of healing, words of inspiration, and words of unwavering faith, adapted from the bestselling book The Little Book of Prayers, with more than 400,000 copies in print. These short but powerful prayers—culled from holy books, songs, poems, and other sources—represent a diversity of religions and cultural traditions, but each encourages contemplation and spiritual growth. “Look to this day, For it is life, The very life of life.”Kalidasa. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
Hear, O Lord, when I cry aloud, be gracious to me and answer me!—Psalm 27 : 7–9

