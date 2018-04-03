Dr. Perlmutter’s #1 New York Times bestseller about the devastating effects of gluten, sugar, and carbs on the brain and body — updated with the latest nutritional and neurological science



When Grain Brain was published in 2013, Dr. Perlmutter kick-started a revolution. Since then, his book has been translated into thirty languages, and more than 1.5 million readers have been given the tools to make monumental life-changing improvements to their health. They’ve lost weight, banished anxiety and depression, reduced or eliminated chronic conditions, and taken proactive steps to safeguard themselves against cognitive decline and neurological disease — all without drugs.



In this fully revised, five-year-anniversary edition, Dr. Perlmutter builds on his mission. Drawing on the latest developments in scientific research, which have further validated his recommendations, he explains how the Grain Brain program boosts the brain, shows the benefits of using fat as a main fuel source, and puts forth the most compelling evidence to date that a non-GMO, gluten-free, and low-carb diet is crucial for cognitive function and long-term health.



Featuring up-to-date data and practical advice based on leading-edge medicine, including modified guidelines for testing and supplements, plus a wealth of new recipes, Grain Brain empowers you to take control of your health as never before and achieve optimal wellness for lifelong vitality.

