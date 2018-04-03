Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grain Brain
The Surprising Truth about Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar--Your Brain's Silent Killers
Dr. Perlmutter’s #1 New York Times bestseller about the devastating effects of gluten, sugar, and carbs on the brain and body — updated with the latest nutritional and neurological scienceRead More
When Grain Brain was published in 2013, Dr. Perlmutter kick-started a revolution. Since then, his book has been translated into thirty languages, and more than 1.5 million readers have been given the tools to make monumental life-changing improvements to their health. They’ve lost weight, banished anxiety and depression, reduced or eliminated chronic conditions, and taken proactive steps to safeguard themselves against cognitive decline and neurological disease — all without drugs.
In this fully revised, five-year-anniversary edition, Dr. Perlmutter builds on his mission. Drawing on the latest developments in scientific research, which have further validated his recommendations, he explains how the Grain Brain program boosts the brain, shows the benefits of using fat as a main fuel source, and puts forth the most compelling evidence to date that a non-GMO, gluten-free, and low-carb diet is crucial for cognitive function and long-term health.
Featuring up-to-date data and practical advice based on leading-edge medicine, including modified guidelines for testing and supplements, plus a wealth of new recipes, Grain Brain empowers you to take control of your health as never before and achieve optimal wellness for lifelong vitality.
Edition: Revised
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Grain Brain (Revised Edition) is brilliant, accessible, and life changing. By following the scientific advice, you can have a healthier brain and healthier body starting today."—Daniel G. Amen, MD, author of Memory Rescue and Change Your Brain, Change Your Body
"There was a time when the notion that diet and gut health could affect brain health was controversial. Today, it is frontline news. The incredible Grain Brain by Dr. David Perlmutter is a significant reason for this change."
—Robb Wolf, New York Times bestselling author of The Paleo Solution and Wired to Eat
"If we want to care for our minds, then we have to be mindful about what we eat. Dr. Perlmutter understands the connection between diet and brain health, and this revised edition of Grain Brain teaches us that simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference."—Maria Shriver, award-winning journalist and bestselling author of I've Been Thinking...
"Dr. Perlmutter outlines an innovative approach to our most fragile organ, the brain. He is an absolute leader in the use of alternative and conventional approaches in the treatment of neurologic disorders. I have referred him patients with wonderful results. He is on the cutting edge and can help change the way we practice medicine."—Mehmet Oz, MD
"Dr Perlmutter's newly revised and updated Grain Brain is a masterpiece of scientifically accurate information on what leads to dementia and other brain conditions. And most importantly, it lays out a plan for how to stop the insidious brain inflammation that is the result of the wrong diet. The end result will be clearer thinking, improved mood, and an end to worrying about the chance of losing your memory as you get older."—Christiane Northrup, MD, New York Times bestselling author of The Wisdom of Menopause and Goddesses Never Age