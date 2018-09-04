Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Oslo
One of Europe’s fastest growing cities, Oslo is brimming with art, culture, and outdoor adventure. Discover the best of Norway’s colorful capital with Moon Oslo. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Exploring beyond the city? Try Moon Norway. For more Nordic adventures, check out Moon Iceland or Moon Reykjavík.
- A range of flexible itineraries, from three days in the city to island-hopping in the Oslofjord, plus day trips to Frederikstad and Lillehammer
- Strategic advice designed for history buffs, nightlife-seekers, foodies, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss sights: Visit the waterfront opera house, National Gallery, or Royal Palace for a taste of Norwegian culture, or tour the Viking Ship Museum to explore the country’s ancient past. Wander the Akerselva Riverwalk, sample some of Oslo’s delicious traditional foods, or splurge on seasonal Scandinavian delights at one of the city’s four Michelin-starred restaurants. Go island-hopping by sailboat, explore skerries, lighthouses, and quaint fjordside towns, or take the metro to the cross-country ski trails surrounding the city
- Expert advice from expat-turned-local David Nikel on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps for exploring on your own
- Thorough background information on the landscape, history, and culture
- Handy tools including a Norwegian phrasebook and tips for visitors with disabilities, business travelers, and more
Exploring beyond the city? Try Moon Norway. For more Nordic adventures, check out Moon Iceland or Moon Reykjavík.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use