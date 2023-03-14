The Great American Renewal

Description

There is nothing inevitable about American decline. What matters is what we do next. Are we up for the task?



David McCormick, one of America’s foremost conservative leaders, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, is optimistic about the future of America and is unapologetic about its potential for greatness.



It’s easy to be pessimistic about the state of our country these days, but as McCormick explains, if the true test of a great country is its capacity for self-renewal, the United States of America stands apart. Our country has continually defeated grave threats and overcome domestic divisions when the odds have been stacked against us. That’s the American story, and we can do it again.



Drawing on decades of leadership in business, the military, and government, McCormick issues a call for visionary, servant leadership and outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that would expand access to the American Dream, ensure U.S. technological supremacy, confront China, and revive the restless, courageous, and indefatigable spirit that dwells within the American heart.



This book is a must read for those who care deeply about the future of America. McCormick argues the path forward is treacherous and uncertain. It will undoubtedly test our resilience and place in the world. But if we commit ourselves to renewal, America's best days are yet to come.