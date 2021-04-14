From a farmers market you haven’t hit yet to the mountain getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Seattle.
- Cool things to do in and around the city: Learn more about the Native Duquamish at historic sites and modern Indigenous art installations or brush up on Seattle’s social justice movements at the Unity Museum. Take a drive past the old mansions of Madrona, discover a new watering hole in Ballard, or go old-school for a night with a VHS from Scarecrow Video. Play a round of golf in the middle of the city, or take your bike out for a breezy afternoon ride
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Build a bonfire at Alki Beach or paddle the Lake Washington Wetlands. Spend a weekend in the great outdoors at Lake Keechelus or Mount St. Helens
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, arts and culture, delving into diversity, old-school Seattle, and more
- A local's advice: Author David Lewis was born and raised in Seattle, and he knows the Emerald City’s ins and outs, from unexpected street art to hidden local history
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, nearby attractions, and tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular spot
