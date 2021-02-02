After three decades of undying adoration, KISS fans will get their first fully authorized and total access look at the band who loves to “rock ‘n’ roll all nite and party every day!”





Twenty years ago, KISS officially revealed the faces behind the stage makeup, and fans all over the world got their first look at the band. Now, in KISS: BEHIND THE MASK, the band’s legion of fans and music enthusiasts alike will get to know the men behind the stage personas. After 30 years as a band, KISS are more than just a rock ‘n’ roll institution-they are legends.





For decades, they have consistently remained among the most successful acts in the history of popular music. KISS’ legendary stagemanship and extreme theatrics are well known by two generations of rock fans, and they are already pulling in the next one. Now, through their own words and exclusive material contributed by some of the biggest rock stars in the industry, KISS: BEHIND THE MASK will tell the band’s full story.