

The word-for-word accuracy, literary excellence, and depth of meaning found in the ESV text alongside the teaching of Dr. David Jeremiah creates a dynamic, easy to understand Bible that focuses on the complete biblical message and what it says, what it means, and what it means for you. The result is THE JEREMIAH STUDY BIBLE: ESV that can be read and used by all Christians who want to grow in their faith by going deeper into God’s Word.