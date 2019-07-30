Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Jeremiah Study Bible, ESV, Psalms and Proverbs (Gray)
What It Says. What It Means. What It Means for You.
Let the wisdom and truth of the Old Testament comfort you in this elegant compilation of Psalms and Proverbs that includes study notes, articles, and references from Bible teacher and pastor David Jeremiah.
Perfect for personal reflection or gift-giving, this gorgeously packaged book includes the poetic wisdom of Proverbs and Psalms. Readers will find keen insights, comfort and peace through the power of Scripture, along with insights from Dr. Jeremiah’s decades of Bible teaching.
This book can be read and used by all Christians who want to grow in their faith by going deeper into God’s Word.
Leather/fine binding
