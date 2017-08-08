¡Nunca Pensé que Vería el Día!

America held hostage by Iran

Marriage becoming obsolete

Creeping socialism

The invisibility of culture’s enemies

Increase in “spiritual warfare”

America turning its back on Israel

Atheist attack on religion

Is Western civilization in an accelerating decline? And if it continues will it eventually weaken and cause us to come to the end of cultured civilization as we now know it? “Yes,” says David Jeremiah, and in his book, I NEVER THOUGHT I’D SEE THE DAY! he details numerous signs of this cultural decay including:Can this downward spiral be reversed? Yes, but only if one person at a time returns to God with our heart, our manner of life, our dedication to genuine worship of God, in serving God by helping others, in our giving, and in prayer.