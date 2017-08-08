Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

¡Nunca Pensé que Vería el Día!

La Cultura en la Encrucijada

Is Western civilization in an accelerating decline? And if it continues will it eventually weaken and cause us to come to the end of cultured civilization as we now know it? “Yes,” says David Jeremiah, and in his book, I NEVER THOUGHT I’D SEE THE DAY! he details numerous signs of this cultural decay including:

  • America held hostage by Iran
  • Marriage becoming obsolete
  • Creeping socialism
  • The invisibility of culture’s enemies
  • Increase in “spiritual warfare”
  • America turning its back on Israel
  • Atheist attack on religion
Can this downward spiral be reversed? Yes, but only if one person at a time returns to God with our heart, our manner of life, our dedication to genuine worship of God, in serving God by helping others, in our giving, and in prayer.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life

On Sale: January 30th 2012

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781455504312

