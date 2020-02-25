Kondo & Kezumi Visit Giant Island

This full-color chapter book series for fans of Mercy Watson and Ivy & Bean about best friends Kondo & Kezumi who find a map that leads to adventure, new friends, and the wonders of the unknown.





So begin the adventures of Kondo and Kezumi, where islands of cheese and giant mountains await. Rising stars David Goodner and Andrea Tsurumi team up for this chapter book series filled with charming quirks and unexpected discoveries. Get ready to set foot on uncharted territory with classic themes of friendship, community, and exploration.





Kondo & Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom washes ashore in January 2021!

Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They lived on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. When a surprise bottle washes ashore, they discover a map with a mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE. Kezumi wants to follow the map and explore the world. Kondo wants to stay home and pick fruit from the fruit tree and berries from the berry bushes. But once Kezumi builds the perfect boat, the best friends set sail together to see…well, they don’t know!